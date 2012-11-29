FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two winning tickets share record $588 million Powerball draw
November 29, 2012 / 10:20 PM / in 5 years

Two winning tickets share record $588 million Powerball draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Manager Bob Chebat (L) talks with Barbara Altergott after checking her Powerball lottery ticket at the 4 Sons Food Store and Chevron gas station which sold one of two winning Powerball lottery tickets in Fountain Hills, Arizona November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Winning tickets bought in Arizona and Missouri matched numbers drawn for a record Powerball lottery jackpot of $588 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

Holders of the two winning tickets in the Wednesday night draw will share an estimated $385 million if they opt to take it as a lump sum. Alternatively, the $588 million can be paid out as an annuity over three decades, the association said.

(This story corrects by deleting “after tax” in second paragraph)

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
