Winning ticket for $636 million Mega Millions jackpot sold in California - official

(Reuters) - A winning ticket for an estimated $636 million Mega Millions jackpot, approaching the biggest U.S. lottery prize ever, was sold in San Jose, California, a lottery official said late on Tuesday.

There was no immediate word about who won, but the winning ticket was bought at a retail location on Tully Road in San Jose, California, according to Alex Traverso, a lottery official in the western U.S. state.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were: 8, 14, 17, 20, 39, and 7, according to the lottery’s website, Megamillions.com.