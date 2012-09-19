Louisiana man arrested in LSU bomb threat case

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of Louisiana State University, school police said on Wednesday, but it was unclear whether he was linked to recent threats against other universities.

Police said they arrested William Bouvay Jr., 42, of Baton Rouge, in the LSU case late Tuesday on charges of communicating false information of a planned bombing.

LSU evacuated buildings on the Baton Rouge campus after receiving a call on Monday warning of multiple bombs.

Students were allowed to return to their dorms late Monday after police swept buildings at the university, which has 29,000 students and 4,700 faculty and staff. No explosives were found.

Police said the call was made from a deactivated cell phone that was only able to make emergency calls. Investigators pinpointed a GPS location from which the call was placed, then searched the area and identified Bouvay as a suspect. When he was questioned, he admitted making the threat, police said.

It was unclear whether the LSU case was tied to several others last week. On Friday, threats were phoned in to the University of Texas at Austin and North Dakota State University, prompting evacuations of both campuses. No bombs were found.

Also on Friday, Hiram College in Ohio was evacuated following an e-mailed bomb threat, and another school, Indiana’s Valparaiso University, issued a security warning, saying that an unspecific threat was made via a graffiti message.

University of Texas police have determined that “some of these threats nationally are related, but our investigation is still open,” spokeswoman Rhonda Weldon said on Wednesday. Weldon declined to elaborate.