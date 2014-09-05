FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Louisiana judge dismisses U.S. Senator Landrieu residency lawsuit
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 5, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Louisiana judge dismisses U.S. Senator Landrieu residency lawsuit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu (D-LA) (R) talks to an aide as she arrives for the weekly Democratic caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - A Louisiana judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the residency of U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu, a Louisiana Democrat in the midst of a close reelection campaign.

Landrieu has faced criticism by Republican challengers for listing her parents’ house in New Orleans as her home address in election filings.

In dismissing a lawsuit questioning her qualifications to run, District Court Judge Wilson Fields said the challenge was premature before the election, according to local media reports.

The case was brought by a Republican state legislator, Paul Hollis, who had been among Landrieu’s challengers but has dropped out of the race.

A three-term incumbent, Landrieu is considered among the most vulnerable Democrats in the partisan battle for control of the U.S. Senate.

“The judge was clear – Senator Landrieu resides in Louisiana and is qualified to run for the Senate, as she has three times in the past,” Fabien Levy, communications director for the Landrieu campaign, said in a statement.

The senator shares a house in Washington with her husband but has maintained that her parents’ home, where she grew up, remains her primary Louisiana residence.

She will compete against U.S. Representative Bill Cassidy of the Baton Rouge area and Tea Party-backed challenger Rob Maness, both Republicans, in a November 4 open primary. Under state election rules, if no candidate gains a majority in the open primary, the top two candidates will meet in a December runoff.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Writing by Letitia Stein; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.