Oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico extinguished: U.S. Coast Guard

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday a fire on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off Grand Isle, Louisiana was extinguished and the source of the oil was secured.

The platform belongs to Renaissance Offshore LLC, and the fire was reported to have been extinguished at about 6:15 a.m. local time, according to the agency.

It was notified at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday that an oil production platform had caught fire about 80 miles south of Grand Isle.

Four people aboard were evacuated and there were no reported injuries, the Coast Guard said, adding the cause of the incident was being investigated.