Man on FBI 'most wanted' list arrested in Mexico, sent to Louisiana

(Reuters) - A man on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list suspected of raping and murdering a woman in her mobile home in 2008 was captured in Mexico and sent earlier this week to Louisiana to face prosecution, an FBI spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Jose Manuel Garcia Guevara, a Mexican laborer, stands accused of breaking into the trailer of 26-year-old Wanda Barton, raping her and then stabbing her to death in the presence of her 4-year-old stepson.

Guevara, who lived in the same mobile home park in Lake Charles, 200 miles (322 km) west of New Orleans, was charged in 2008 with second-degree murder, aggravated rape and aggravated burglary. State and federal warrants were subsequently issued for his arrest.

“This has been six long years for Mrs. Barton’s family, and I am so pleased Guevara will now face prosecution for the senseless murder of their loved one,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a statement.

Guevara surrendered to Mexican authorities after an extensive investigation by U.S. officials in both the United States and Mexico, the FBI said. He arrived in Louisiana on Tuesday after being transferred to U.S. custody.

He is awaiting arraignment on the charges against him, the FBI said. It is not clear whether he has yet retained an attorney.

Guevara was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list last year.