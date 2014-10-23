FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Louisiana mayor arrested on child porn possession charges
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 23, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Former Louisiana mayor arrested on child porn possession charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Sorrento mayor, Wilson Longanecker, Jr. is pictured in this undated booking photo provided by the Office of the Attorney General, State of Louisiana. Longanecker, former mayor of a small Louisiana city was arrested on October 23, 2014, and charged with 40 counts of possessing child pornography, prosecutors said. REUTERS/Office of the Attorney General, State of Louisiana/Handout

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - The former mayor of a small Louisiana city was arrested on Thursday and charged with 40 counts of possessing child pornography, prosecutors said.

Wilson Longanecker Jr., 41, who served as mayor of Sorrento, about 50 miles northwest of New Orleans, from 2011 to 2013, was also charged with one count of obstruction of justice for attempting to hide evidence, prosecutors said.

“Crimes like this illustrate how important it is to actively, aggressively pursue those who exploit our children,” said Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell in a statement. 

Each of the 41 charges carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, Caldwell’s office said.

It was not immediately clear whether Longanecker, who was booked into the Ascension Parish jail, had retained a lawyer.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.