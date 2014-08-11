FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two killed, children wounded in New Orleans drive-by shooting
#U.S.
August 11, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Two killed, children wounded in New Orleans drive-by shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two people were shot dead and three children wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a home in New Orleans on Sunday night, authorities said.

The attacker or attackers drove up in a dark-colored vehicle before opening fire and fleeing, witnesses told the police.

Two boys, aged two and four, and a woman were hit several times and taken to hospital in a critical condition, said the force.

A 13-year-old girl and 37-year-old woman were in stable condition, it added.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Andrew Heavens

