Lack of orange juice leads Louisiana man to shoot son in buttocks
March 23, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Lack of orange juice leads Louisiana man to shoot son in buttocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Louisiana man was in custody on Monday after shooting his 18-year-old son in the buttocks during a fight about orange juice, police said.

Eldridge Dukes, 58, faces charges of attempted manslaughter and illegal use of a weapon, according to police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The incident occurred early Sunday after the father and son began arguing about the lack of orange juice at their home, according to Baton Rouge police spokesman Corporal Don Coppola.

He said the son damaged the home and broke a porcelain vase.

Arming himself with a handgun, the father chased his son out the front door. He fired several shots, striking the teenager once in his buttocks, Coppola said.

The son was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Bail for Dukes was set at $60,000, according to jail records.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida

