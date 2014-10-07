FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three siblings dead in murder-suicide in New Orleans: police
October 7, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Three siblings dead in murder-suicide in New Orleans: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - A 55-year-old man shot dead his older brother and sister before turning the gun on himself early on Tuesday in a New Orleans residence, police said.

Police did not indicate a motive in the shooting in the fashionable Bywater neighborhood, to which they responded at about 2:20 a.m. local time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner identified the shooter as Christopher Conrad and his victims as Terry Conrad Fedoroff, 60, and Billy Conrad, 58, the Times-Picayune newspaper reported.

The victims were discovered by Conrad Fedoroff’s husband, who forced his way into the house when no one answered the door, police said.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

