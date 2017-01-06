FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. makes early finding of injury from some softwood lumber from Canada
January 6, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. makes early finding of injury from some softwood lumber from Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a preliminary finding of injury from certain softwood lumber products from Canada.

The finding, made in a statement, follows an announcement on Dec. 16 that the commission was starting antidumping duty and countervailing duty investigations into the imports, after a petition from an association representing a group of U.S. lumber companies.

The action reignites a long-standing trade dispute between the two nations that in the past resulted in the United States imposing billions of dollars in tariffs on the widely used building products.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

