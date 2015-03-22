FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. gas prices fall 4 cents, ending weeks of increases: survey
March 22, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. gas prices fall 4 cents, ending weeks of increases: survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The average price of regular grade gasoline fell 4 cents in the past two weeks, bringing it to $2.50 per gallon, according to the Lundberg survey released on Sunday.

Prices bottomed out on Jan. 23 and had been rising since as the price of crude oil increased. The price for gasoline is still lower by $1.06 a gallon than it was a year ago, when the average was about $3.51 per gallon.

Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the survey, said that the price had fallen because of a drop in worldwide crude oil costs, which have been pressured by the sentiment that there is more then enough supply and the potential for more crude to be released onto the market.

The lowest-price gasoline in the survey area of the 48contiguous U.S. states was in Charleston, South Carolina, at $2.11 per gallon. The highest price was in Los Angeles, at $3.29 per gallon.

Prices are highest in Los Angeles because of the summerblend regulation deadline and California’s global warming laws, Lundberg said

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Leslie Adler

