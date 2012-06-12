FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Authorities investigate lungs found on L.A. sidewalk
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
June 12, 2012 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

Authorities investigate lungs found on L.A. sidewalk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Authorities said on Monday that a pair of lungs had been found on a Los Angeles-area sidewalk and that coroner’s investigators were trying to determine if they were from a human or an animal.

The organs were found by an unidentified person on Sunday night in an area just outside the city limits, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sergeant Pauline Panis said.

“It’s at the coroner’s office right now and they are trying to ascertain if it’s human or animal,” she said. A coroner’s spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Panis said it was the first time she was aware of a pair of lungs being recovered from the streets of Los Angeles.

“It’s getting weirder,” she said.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.