CHICAGO (Reuters) - JBS USA, a unit of the world’s biggest beef producer JBS, said on Tuesday the company was confident that U.S. beef exports -- which surged to a record high last year -- would not be affected by the latest case of mad cow disease in the United States.

Chandler Keys, a spokesman for JBS USA, a unit of Brazil’s JBS, told Reuters he was also believed that the discovery of a fourth case of the disease will not set back Japan’s intention to relax rules on importing U.S. beef.