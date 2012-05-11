Elderly mob boss gets 5 years for strip club shakedowns

(Reuters) - An aging accused Mafia boss was sentenced on Friday to 5-1/2 years in prison for terrorizing and extorting protection payments from strip clubs around Providence, Rhode Island.

Luigi “Louie” Manocchio, 84, also known as “The Old Man,” “The Professor” and “Baby Shacks,” pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to one count of racketeering conspiracy, according to a statement from the U.S. Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors say Manocchio, as godfather of the New England mob, intimidated the owners of the Satin Doll, Cadillac Lounge and other adult bookstores and topless clubs into making cash payments for more than a decade.

Manocchio was sentenced on Friday to 5-1/2 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

A second defendant, Raymond “Scarface” Jenkins, 47, was sentenced to 37 months in jail for participating in a conspiracy to extort $25,000 from a Rhode Island couple.

They are among eight reputed members of the New England La Cosa Nostra indicted in September 2011.

Among the others was Thomas Iafrate, 70, a bookkeeper for the Satin Doll and Cadillac Lounge, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison in December for his role in the crime enterprise.

Four others pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and are awaiting sentencing. A fifth pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Separately, federal agents last month arrested the accused acting head of the New England mob, Anthony Dinunzio, 53, of East Boston, Massachusetts. He pleaded not guilty to seven charges related to racketeering.