Maine man uses knife to rescue baby from car wreck

BANGOR Maine (Reuters) - A man who happened upon a car wreck in a remote area of Maine crawled into the over-turned vehicle in a water-filled ditch and rescued a baby girl inside by cutting off the straps of her car seat with his knife, police said.

The three-month-old baby was trapped underwater for a short time and had stopped breathing when Leo Moody of Kingman cut her free and pulled her from the vehicle, police said. Another passerby, Wade Shorey, stopped shortly afterwards and performed CPR, resuscitating the child.

Police said Stephen McGouldrick lost control of his vehicle on Monday evening on snow-covered Route 6 in Kossuth Township, in northeast Maine, and overturned at the bottom of an embankment in two-and-a-half feet (75 cm) of water.

McGouldrick and two other adult passengers were treated for minor injuries and released from a nearby hospital. It was not clear from the police report how McGouldrick or the other adults were related to the baby.

The infant is being held for observation at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.