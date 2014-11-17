FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maine teen broke into homes naked, looking for car keys: police
November 17, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Maine teen broke into homes naked, looking for car keys: police

Dave Sherwood

2 Min Read

BRUNSWICK Maine (Reuters) - A naked Maine teenager who broke into two homes over the weekend while his parents’ house was engulfed in flames is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face attempted burglary charges, according to police.

Police said Logan Valle, 18, forced his way into the two suburban homes in Falmouth, just north of Portland, while naked on a freezing cold night in order to steal keys to nearby parked cars. He was found hiding in the attic of one of the homes and arrested.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Portland, Maine’s largest city, on Monday afternoon, police said in a statement on Monday.

At around the same time of the break-ins, the town’s fire department was called to the nearby home of Valle’s parents, according to police reports. His parents were not at home at the time of the blaze, but the house was destroyed, police said.

Falmouth police also said Valle’s car, which was parked at a local country club two miles away, was also lit on fire but not destroyed.

Police said they are investigating the cause of both fires.

Editing by Richard Valdmanis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
