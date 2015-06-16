FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maine set to vote on budget, governor may veto
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 16, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

Maine set to vote on budget, governor may veto

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Maine Governor Paul LePage pauses at the end of his prepared remarks as he testifies before a U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee hearing to review draft legislation on hydropower, on Capitol Hill in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Lawmakers in Maine are set to vote on a budget on Tuesday, setting up a potential showdown with the state’s Republican governor, who may veto the legislation, according to a House spokeswoman.

Maine’s Republican and Democratic legislative leaders reached the approximately $6.6 billion agreement late on Monday, three weeks before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. Lawmakers had warned the state government could shut down without a budget.

However, it was unclear if the agreement, which calls for tax cuts, property tax relief and welfare reform, had the blessing of Maine’s Republican governor, Paul LePage, who has a history of vetoing legislation he does not like.

Jodi Quintero, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Mark Eves, a Democrat, said legislative leaders have built time into their schedule in case LePage vetoes the bill. LePage’s office did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

If the governor does issue a veto, a two-thirds vote in the Maine House and Senate would be needed to override him. LePage has 10 days, not including Sundays, to sign the budget into law or veto it. If he does nothing, it becomes law.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.