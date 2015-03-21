FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven skiers hurt in lift malfunction at Maine's Sugarloaf resort
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 21, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Seven skiers hurt in lift malfunction at Maine's Sugarloaf resort

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Seven people were injured on Saturday when a ski lift at Maine’s popular Sugarloaf Mountain Resort malfunctioned, sending chairs rolling back on their cable, officials said.

The King Pine lift malfunctioned at around 11:30 a.m. as 230 people were being hoisted up the mountain in western Maine, Sugarloaf said in a news release.

Seven people were injured and three required hospitalization for non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

The lift was evacuated and will remain closed while investigators try to determine what caused the rollback, in which the chairlift travels backwards on its rope or cable, the statement said. None of the chairs fell from the rope, it added.

The lift rolled back a distance of nine chairs, which are spaced 51 feet apart, the news release said.

The lift can carry up to 2,100 skiers an hour up the mountain, it said.

In 2010, at least eight people were hurt at Sugarloaf when a cable holding chairs derailed and sent five chairs crashing to the ground, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.