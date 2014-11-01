FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire in Maine at site of Halloween party kills five
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 1, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Fire in Maine at site of Halloween party kills five

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Five people were killed and one was critically burned on Saturday after an early morning fire at a residence in Portland, Maine, that had been the scene of a Halloween party the night before, authorities said.

The fire was already in an advanced stage when Portland firefighters arrived after getting calls beginning at 7:17 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the Portland City Manager.

There was a party at the two-story residence that started on Friday, Halloween, according to Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the state Department of Safety.

Five people were confirmed dead, and the critically burned victim was taken to a burn unit in Boston, about 100 miles south, McCausland said.

One other person was treated and released and seven tenants manage to escape safely from the building, the Portland Fire Department said.

One person escaped by jumping out a second-floor window, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Fire officials said they were working to identify the five victims and notify their families.

The cause of the blaze was still under investigation.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst and Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Bernard Orr and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.