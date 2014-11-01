Fire in Maine at site of Halloween party kills five

(Reuters) - Five people were killed and one was critically burned on Saturday after an early morning fire at a residence in Portland, Maine, that had been the scene of a Halloween party the night before, authorities said.

The fire was already in an advanced stage when Portland firefighters arrived after getting calls beginning at 7:17 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the Portland City Manager.

There was a party at the two-story residence that started on Friday, Halloween, according to Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the state Department of Safety.

Five people were confirmed dead, and the critically burned victim was taken to a burn unit in Boston, about 100 miles south, McCausland said.

One other person was treated and released and seven tenants manage to escape safely from the building, the Portland Fire Department said.

One person escaped by jumping out a second-floor window, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Fire officials said they were working to identify the five victims and notify their families.

The cause of the blaze was still under investigation.