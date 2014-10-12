One dead, two injured in Maine Halloween hayride accident

(Reuters) - A teenager was killed and two people remain in serious condition on Sunday after a Jeep towing a hay wagon packed with people lost control and careened down a hill, local authorities said.

All 22 passengers and the driver were injured in the accident late Saturday, Maine’s Office of State Fire Marshal said in a statement.

A 17-year-old girl, who has not been identified, died from her injuries and two others, the jeep’s driver and a teenage boy, remain in a serious condition, the statement said.

Authorities said the driver might have missed a turn as he hauled the Halloween hayride up a steep and rural road on the Gauntlet Haunted Night Ride at Harvest Hill Farms in Mechanic Falls, Maine.

The jeep pulling the hay wagon “lost control, careened down a hill, struck a tree and overturned,” the fire marshal’s office said.

A mechanical problem with the jeep may have caused the driver to lose control and state police were inspecting the vehicle, the marshal’s statement said.

Fire marshals license mechanical amusement rides in Maine, however the hayride did not require such licensing, the office said.

Harvest Hill Farms said on its website that the ride and its Pumpkin Land Halloween attraction would be closed on Sunday to facilitate the investigation.