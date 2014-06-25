FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maine governor draws hard line on undocumented immigrants
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 25, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Maine governor draws hard line on undocumented immigrants

Dave Sherwood

3 Min Read

BOWDOINHAM Maine (Reuters) - Maine Governor Paul Lepage has threatened to cut state funding from the General Assistance Program to cities and towns that give aid to undocumented immigrants, a move that highlights increasing national anxiety over immigration reform and its trickle-down effect to the states.

In a radio address Tuesday, Lepage - a Republican who is seeking re-election in November in what is expected to be a tight race - called on Mainers to “tell your city councilors and selectmen to stop handing out your money to illegals.”

Maine’s General Assistance Program provides benefits to families with children in emergencies, and receives as much as 90 percent of its funding from the state, according to Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Maine Attorney General Janet Mills, a Democrat, said the governor had overstepped his authority and worried the move would force city and town officials to ask everyone about their immigration status.

“The person fleeing domestic violence, the victim of human trafficking, the asylum seeker awaiting federal approval ... are least likely to have this paperwork on hand during a crisis,” Mills said in a statement.

Lepage said he was simply enforcing an 18-year-old federal law. “What about ‘illegal’ doesn’t she understand?” he said.

Mills’ statements suggest the feud could be headed to court as the window for national immigration reform begins to close. President Barack Obama has pushed to create a pathway to citizenship for some 11 million undocumented residents but action has stalled in the Republican-controlled House as mid-term elections approach and political rancor increases.

The debate also highlights the divide in the closely watched race for governor in Maine between the Tea Party-backed incumbent Lepage and challenger Mike Michaud, a Democratic U.S. representative who, if elected, would be the country’s first governor to declare he is gay before taking office. A recent poll shows Michaud and Lepage in a statistical dead heat.

“The states have a crisis in their lap right now,” said Jennifer Duffy, senior editor of the Cook Political Report. “The Congress can talk all they want but it is the governors that have to deal with the day-to-day problems posed by undocumented immigrants.”

Maine’s agriculture and tourism industries depend heavily on migrant workers during the summer, although much of the undocumented labor force has been purged from high-profile coastal hotels and the wild blueberry industry by digital verification systems.

Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.