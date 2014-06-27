FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maine woman sentenced to prison for grisly murder of husband
June 27, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Maine woman sentenced to prison for grisly murder of husband

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Bangor, Maine, woman on Friday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the gruesome murder of her husband, whom she was convicted of killing with pliers and a baseball bat, officials said.

Roxanne Jeskey, 51, was found guilty last month of the 2011 murder of her 53-year-old husband, Richard Jeskey, according to the Maine Superior Court clerk’s office in Bangor.

Prosecutors said she used a plastic baseball bat, a razor, broken wood, metal towel racks and needle-nosed pliers in a jealous rage.

Trial evidence showed Richard Jeskey suffered extensive injuries to his head, neck, torso, limbs and genitalia.

Before being sentenced by Superior Court Justice E. Allen Hunter, Jeskey apologized to her husband’s family.

”One thing I wish most is that all would be well with the Jeskey family with no sorrow,“ she was quoted by the Bangor Daily News as saying. ”I will forever be sorry for my husband’s death.”

Defense attorneys argued she suffered from mental health problems. She pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the charge but twice was found competent to stand trial.

Additional reporting by Dave Sherwood in Bowdoinham, Maine, Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Sandra Maler

