Family of five found shot dead in Maine home: police
#U.S.
July 28, 2014 / 12:38 AM / 3 years ago

Family of five found shot dead in Maine home: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Five members of a family, including three children, were found shot dead at their southern Maine home on Sunday, with a gun located near one of the bodies and no outside involvement suspected, a police spokesman said.

The five, a father and mother in their 30s and three children believed to be 4, 7 and 12, were discovered on Sunday afternoon in three rooms of their second-floor apartment in Saco, about 17 miles (27 km) southwest of Portland, state police spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

They were found by a person affiliated with the management company that runs the apartment building where they lived, after a family friend expressed concern about their well-being.

Police were still notifying next of kin and did not expect to release the identities of the victims before Monday, McCausland said.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
