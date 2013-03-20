FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maine boy, 6, dies after being hit by snowplow driven by father
March 20, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

Maine boy, 6, dies after being hit by snowplow driven by father

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 6-year-old Maine boy was accidentally struck and killed on Wednesday by a snowplow truck operated by his father, who was finishing up clearing snow from the family’s driveway after Tuesday’s late-winter storm, authorities said.

Kevin Capponi, 36, of Greene, Maine, was backing up his truck and did not see his son, Nathan, playing on a scooter in the driveway when the accident took place at 6:45 a.m., said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The boy was rushed by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, McCausland said in a statement. Greene is located 22 miles west of the capital, Augusta, in southwestern Maine.

Tuesday’s storm on the last day of winter brought heavy snow to New England, including up to 15 inches of snow in parts of Maine, the National Weather Service said.

Reporting by Zach Howard; Editing by Scott Malone, Cynthia Johnston and Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
