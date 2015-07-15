FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House members concerned over Malaysia trafficking rating
July 15, 2015 / 7:43 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House members concerned over Malaysia trafficking rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workmen walk among coffins in a mass grave of unidentified Rohingya remains found at a traffickers camp in Wang Kelian, at a cemetery near Alor Setar, Malaysia, in this June 22, 2015 file photo.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 100 Republican and Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives have signed a letter to Secretary of State John Kerry expressing concern that Malaysia may be upgraded in this year’s U.S. list of human trafficking offenders.

“We request that the Department carefully consider the rank Malaysia has earned... before finalizing this year’s Trafficking in Persons Report,” according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters reported last week that the U.S. State Department plans to reverse last year’s downgrade of Malaysia in its annual TIP report, which could smooth the way for a major U.S.-led free-trade deal with the Southeast Asian nation and 11 other countries.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler

