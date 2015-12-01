FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to reduce non-emergency embassy staff in Mali
#World News
December 1, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. to reduce non-emergency embassy staff in Mali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it had authorized the voluntary departure from Mali of eligible family members and non-emergency personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Bamako, following an attack on a hotel in the capital last month.

It said in a statement that the U.S. Embassy in Mali will provide only emergency consular services to U.S. citizens for the foreseeable future.

Nineteen people were killed, including one American, in an attack on Nov. 20 on a luxury hotel in Bamako claimed by two jihadist groups. The State Department said security in Mali remains fluid and the potential for attacks throughout the country remains.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

