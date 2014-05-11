FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey mall evacuated, reports of shots unfounded: officials
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 11, 2014 / 1:43 AM / 3 years ago

New Jersey mall evacuated, reports of shots unfounded: officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - Police evacuated the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, New Jersey on Saturday, following a car fire and reports of gunfire, but authorities were unable to confirm any shots were fired at the shopping center where a gunman killed himself last year, officials said.

Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera said on social media website Facebook that there had been a car fire at the mall, which was followed by reports of shots heard in the same area.

“As of this time, there has been no confirmation of any gunfire or shots. The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

New Jersey State Police who responded to the incident said earlier on Twitter that they were checking to determine whether other noises might have been mistaken for gunfire.

Police dispatchers from local police departments said officers had surrounded the mall, which was evacuated as a precaution.

The Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall was the site of a shooting in November, when 20-year-old Richard Shoop fired at least six rounds into the air from a modified rifle before turning the gun on himself.

Shoop was found dead in a back area of the shopping center, which is some 20 miles north of Newark.

Reporting by David Jones, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Editing by Chris Michaud and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.