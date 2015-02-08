Teenager charged for shooting in mall near Pittsburgh

Tarod Thornhill is seen in an undated picture released by the Allegheny County Police Department, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Allegheny County Police Department/Handout via Reuters

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A 17-year-old youth has been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded three people, two of them critically, at a Macy’s department store in a mall outside Pittsburgh, police said on Sunday.

The suspect, Tarod Thornhill, faces adult charges of attempted homicide and three counts of aggravated assault, the Allegheny County Police Department said in a statement.

The shooting took place at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Monroeville Mall, about 12 miles east of Pittsburgh. Thornhill was arrested at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday at a residence in Brackenridge, about 20 miles north of the crime scene, authorities said.

Police said they used social media and store surveillance images to identify Thornhill.

Police said one of the victims was the target of the shooting, while the other two were apparently bystanders.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for February 18, according to court documents.