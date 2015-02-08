FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teenager charged for shooting in mall near Pittsburgh
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 8, 2015 / 1:53 AM / 3 years ago

Teenager charged for shooting in mall near Pittsburgh

Daniel Kelley

1 Min Read

Tarod Thornhill is seen in an undated picture released by the Allegheny County Police Department, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Allegheny County Police Department/Handout via Reuters

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A 17-year-old youth has been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded three people, two of them critically, at a Macy’s department store in a mall outside Pittsburgh, police said on Sunday.

The suspect, Tarod Thornhill, faces adult charges of attempted homicide and three counts of aggravated assault, the Allegheny County Police Department said in a statement.

The shooting took place at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Monroeville Mall, about 12 miles east of Pittsburgh. Thornhill was arrested at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday at a residence in Brackenridge, about 20 miles north of the crime scene, authorities said.

Police said they used social media and store surveillance images to identify Thornhill.

Police said one of the victims was the target of the shooting, while the other two were apparently bystanders.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for February 18, according to court documents.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Catherine Evans and Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.