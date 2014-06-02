FBI issues alert for California consultant described as dangerous

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The FBI has issued a nationwide alert for a San Francisco public relations consultant described as armed and dangerous after federal authorities found explosive materials in a weekend raid on the man’s apartment, authorities said on Monday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Ryan Kelly Chamberlain, 42, sent an automated farewell message to family and friends via social media that had been timed to go out on Monday in which he talks about his depression, romantic heartbreak and job loss.

“So much was broken from this past year-and-a-half, and from moments way back before that,” the Chronicle cited the three-page letter as saying. “I guess it was just insurmountable, and the time’s up.”

Authorities said there was no known chemical, biological or radiation weapon threat after a search of his home on Saturday turned up explosive materials.

Chamberlain was a public relations contractor for several local tech and marketing companies, according to his online resume. An FBI official said on Monday Chamberlain had not yet been located.

