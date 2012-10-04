Parole granted to former Manson family member Bruce Davis

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A former member of the notorious Manson Family and a two-time convicted killer was granted parole on Thursday, but there was no definitive word on whether he might be released from prison because the ruling is subject to a mandatory review, California prison officials said.

Bruce Davis, 69, has been in state prison since his 1972 conviction. He was previously granted parole in 2010 but remained in prison after that decision was reversed by then California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican.

The so-called Manson Family, a collection of runaways and outcasts, was brought together by a charismatic ex-convict, Charles Manson, in the 1960s.