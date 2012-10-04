FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Parole granted to former Manson family member Bruce Davis
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 4, 2012 / 11:35 PM / 5 years ago

Parole granted to former Manson family member Bruce Davis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A former member of the notorious Manson Family and a two-time convicted killer was granted parole on Thursday, but there was no definitive word on whether he might be released from prison because the ruling is subject to a mandatory review, California prison officials said.

Bruce Davis, 69, has been in state prison since his 1972 conviction. He was previously granted parole in 2010 but remained in prison after that decision was reversed by then California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican.

The so-called Manson Family, a collection of runaways and outcasts, was brought together by a charismatic ex-convict, Charles Manson, in the 1960s.

Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.