Fan of NFL's Browns says hit by entourage of quarterback Manziel

(Reuters) - A Cleveland Browns fan who tried to approach backup quarterback Johnny Manziel told police he was attacked by the player’s entourage, and the National Football League team said Monday it was gathering information to determined what happened.

Chris Gonos, 33, said he approached Manziel early Saturday at a Cleveland hotel and said, ‘I‘m the biggest Browns fan ever, I love you, I want to give you a hug,'” according to a police report.

Gonos told police as he stepped toward Manziel he was “attacked” by one member of Manziel’s group and then beaten by several others. Gonos received a swollen lip, a swollen right eye and a red face, the police report said.

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. and did not make any arrests. Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner as the nation’s best college player, was not listed as a suspect.

”We are aware of the incident and are in the process of gathering additional information in order to gain a complete understanding of what occurred,“ Browns General Manager Ray Farmer said. ”Nonetheless, the time of the incident is concerning to us.

”We continually stress to all of our players the importance of sound decision making in an effort to avoid putting themselves in these types of situations.

“We have addressed this appropriately with the player and will have no further comment at this time.”

Gonos refused medial treatment, police said.