Alaska TV reporter curses, quits on air over marijuana issue

(Note: Strong language in paragraph four)

Reuters) - An Alaska television reporter wrapped up a live segment on medical marijuana with a curse and an “I quit,” telling viewers she will work instead to legalize pot in the state.

Charlo Greene revealed she was in fact the owner of the “cannabis club” featured in her story on Anchorage’s KTVA 10 p.m. broadcast Sunday.

“I ... will be dedicating all of my energy toward fighting for freedom and fairness, which begins with legalizing marijuana here in Alaska,” the reporter said.

“And as for this job, well, not that I have a choice but, fuck it, I quit,” she added, before shrugging her shoulders and walking off-camera.

A stunned colleague apologized immediately to viewers. KTVA news director Bert Rudman said in a statement later the station regretted the use of inappropriate language.

“The employee has been terminated,” Rudman said on the channel’s Facebook page, prompting several readers to note Greene had already quit.

Alaskan voters are due to consider an initiative to legalize marijuana at a ballot in the fall, as are voters in Oregon and the District of Columbia.

Colorado and Washington state voted in 2012 to become the first U.S. states to permit recreational sales of the drug to adults.

Greene said she decided to speak out in such a dramatic fashion to counter called “fear-mongering” by opponents who tried to equate pot regulation with legalizing methamphetamine or crack cocaine.

“If responsible adults should be allowed to choose how they like to drink, why differentiate my toke from your beer?” Greene asked in a separate video statement.