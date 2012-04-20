University of Colorado clamps down on "pot fest"

A CU Boulder student is arrested for trespassing on the campus in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

BOULDER, Colo. (Reuters) - The University of Colorado clamped down on a huge annual marijuana fest on Friday by restricting access to the school and a field where the “smoke-in” is traditionally held, and three protesters were arrested ahead of the event.

The three young men were handcuffed and taken away after they crossed yellow police tape to stand in the field at the Boulder campus, holding signs that read: “Have a happy 4/20/1984” and “A violation of 1st Amendment, the right to peaceably assemble.”

The 1984 reference is to the George Orwell novel of the same name that portrays an absurd and draconian totalitarian state.

“This is egregious. Why didn’t the university open up a dialogue with us and ask what we think about marijuana?” said Gabriel Kuettel as he was being placed in a police vehicle.

Administrators at the Boulder campus have said they would no longer tolerate the annual gathering of pot smokers that drew an estimated 10,000 people to one of Colorado’s most liberal cities last year.

The event is held on April 20, a date corresponding with a numerical 4/20 code widely known within the cannabis subculture as a symbol for all things marijuana.

Police prepare to arrest CU Boulder students for trespassing on the campus in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

It was not immediately clear if the demonstrators taken into custody on Friday were University of Colorado students, but at least one chose to be arrested rather than accept a citation in an act of civil disobedience.

Police later said the three protesters had been arrested for trespassing, which carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $750 fine. A fourth person was cited on campus for possession of marijuana.

The arrests come after a judge on Thursday upheld the right of University of Colorado officials to restrict outside visitors to its campus for a day in an bid to squelch the annual event.

Police and security officers stood guard at entrances to the 800-acre campus on Friday, allowing access only to students, staff and others showing identification as about 100 demonstrators gathered outside.

The University’s move comes as federal authorities are cracking down on some medical pot dispensaries in Colorado and several other mostly western states.

A total of 16 states and the District of Columbia allow medical marijuana despite opposition from the Obama administration. No state currently allows recreational use of the drug, although Colorado voters will be asked to decide on recreational legalization in a November ballot measure.