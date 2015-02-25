FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mayor says District of Columbia to go ahead with pot legalization
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 25, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Mayor says District of Columbia to go ahead with pot legalization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Washington D.C. city council member and Democratic mayoral candidate Muriel Bowser rallies supporters before voting in the District of Columbia Democratic mayoral primary election outside precinct 65 at the Lasalle-Backus Education Campus, in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday the District of Columbia would move forward as planned with marijuana legalization, despite objections from members of the U.S. Congress.

“We believe that we’re on very strong legal ground,” Bowser said. Voters in the U.S. capital overwhelmingly decided last year to make marijuana legal for recreational use. But Republican lawmakers said that was contrary to the will of Congress, which has responsibility for the District of Columbia.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Emily Stephenson and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.