California students rushed to hospital after eating pot-laced cookies

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Two California high school students were rushed to a hospital and three others were sickened on Thursday after eating marijuana-laced cookies that a classmate was selling during the lunch hour, police said.

One of the students at De Anza High School in Richmond, about 17 miles northeast of San Francisco, collapsed in a classroom, while the other made it to the school office before being rushed to the hospital, said Richmond Police Department Lieutenant Al Walle.

Both students were unconscious, unresponsive and in critical condition when they were taken to the hospital, police said. One has since been treated and released, while the other remained under observation, Walle said.

Three other students became nauseous after eating the cookies, but were not hospitalized, police said.

A 17-year-old female student was arrested for selling the cookies, at $3 each or $5 for two, and was taken to a juvenile detention center, Walle said. The school was moving to expel the minor, police said.