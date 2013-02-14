Judge clears path for shutdown of major California medical pot shop

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A judge paved the way for federal authorities to close a California medical marijuana dispensary on Thursday that bills itself as the world’s largest, dismissing a challenge by the city of Oakland to a federal crackdown targeting the facility, court papers showed.

Magistrate Judge Maria-Elena James wrote in a 10-page ruling that a local attorney had successfully argued the federal government was immune from Oakland’s lawsuit under the Administrative Procedures Act, which sets out how U.S. agencies develop and issue regulations.