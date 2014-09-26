FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Marine charged in fatal shooting at North Carolina base
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 26, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Marine charged in fatal shooting at North Carolina base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. (Reuters) - A U.S. Marine has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide in the April shooting death of a fellow sentry on guard duty at a base in North Carolina, a military spokesman said on Friday.

Lance Corporal Brandon Little also faces a dereliction of duty charge in the military criminal case filed in connection with the death of Lance Corporal Mark Boterf at Camp Lejeune.

Boterf died from a gunshot wound to the chest after an M4 rifle was discharged inside the guard shack at the main gate of the base, officials said.

Officials initially said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

First Lieutenant Adam Flores, a Marine Corps spokesman, said he had no information about why Little was charged.

A court-martial date has not been scheduled, Flores said.

Little joined the Marines in December 2011 and is a field artillery cannoneer for the 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, according to a military statement.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.