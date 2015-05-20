FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second U.S. Marine dies after Osprey accident in Hawaii
May 20, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Second U.S. Marine dies after Osprey accident in Hawaii

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A second U.S. Marine has died after being injured when a military aircraft made a “hard landing” during a training exercise in Hawaii, the U.S. Marine Corps said on Wednesday.

The Marine Corps did not identify the Marine who was aboard the MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that crash-landed at Bellows Air Force Base in Windward Oahu on Sunday. Two other Marines remain hospitalized in stable condition after the accident, a Marine Corps statement said.

On Tuesday, the Marine Corps identified the first Marine killed in the crash as 24-year-old Lance Corporal Joshua Barron of Spokane, Washington. A total of 22 Marines were involved in the accident.

Barron was a tiltrotor crew chief assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Pendleton in San Diego. The unit had left San Diego earlier in May for a seven-month deployment, with the first stop in Hawaii.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Will Dunham and Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
