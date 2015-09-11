FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One U.S. Marine killed, 18 injured in vehicle crash on California base
September 11, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

One U.S. Marine killed, 18 injured in vehicle crash on California base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - One U.S. Marine was killed and 18 others were injured on Thursday in a vehicle roll-over accident at Camp Pendleton in Southern California, a base spokeswoman said.

No further details about the circumstances of the crash were immediately provided, but the spokeswoman, Lieutenant Colleen McFadden, said the Marine who lost his life was assigned to the 1st Marine Division.

Base officials said the accident was under investigation and that a stretch of a key road through the sprawling installation, which occupies more than 125,000 acres (50 hectares) nearly 40 miles (64 km) north of downtown San Diego, was closed due to the mishap.

Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, the Marines’ largest West Coast expeditionary training facility, is home to a daytime population of some 70,000 military personnel, family members and other civilians.

Reporting by Marty Graham; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Eric Beech and Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
