a year ago
Marine pilot killed in F/A-18 crash in California
#U.S.
July 29, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

Marine pilot killed in F/A-18 crash in California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet warplane crashed late on Thursday during a training mission in California, killing the pilot, the Marine Corps said in a statement on Friday.

The cause of the crash was under investigation and the name of the pilot was not immediately released. The incident occurred near Twentynine Palms, California, at about 10:30 p.m. local time (0530 GMT). The plane was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the statement said.

Reporting by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
