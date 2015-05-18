FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One U.S. marine dead, others injured in Hawaii accident: news reports
May 18, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 2 years ago

One U.S. marine dead, others injured in Hawaii accident: news reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One U.S. marine was killed and 12 were hospitalized after their aircraft suffered a “hard landing,” on Sunday during a training exercise in Hawaii, ABC News and local media reported.

A Marine spokesman said the accident happened about 11:40 a.m. local time on Sunday, leaving one dead. The other 21 marines on board were taken to a hospital, and at least 12 were admitted for their injuries, according to ABC News and local news outlet Hawaii News Now.

The marines were members of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participating in training in an MV-22 Osprey at the time of the accident, the local news outlet reported.

Honolulu firefighters and emergency crews responded to Bellows Air Force Station in Windward Oahu, Hawaii, where plumes of black smoke rose from the site.

Marine officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
