U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks at the opening of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

WASHINGTON U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday that personnel involved in any alleged sharing of nude photos of female colleagues were guilty of "egregious violations of the fundamental values" and pledged a full investigation.

"Lack of respect for the dignity and humanity of fellow members of the Department of Defense is unacceptable and counter to unit cohesion," Mattis said in a statement.

The U.S. Marine Corps has been rattled by a scandal involving a private Facebook group called "Marines United" and its surreptitious distribution of explicit images of women in the Armed Forces - often with obscene, misogynist commentary.

