Barry, resilient ex-mayor of Washington, eulogized as 'freedom fighter'

Mourners view former Washington, D.C. Marion Barry's casket lying in repose at the Wilson Building in Washington December 4, 2014. The controversial Barry, who served two separate terms as Mayor of Washington, D.C., died November 23 at the age of 78. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS OBITUARY) - RTR4GQ5C

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Reuters) - Thousands of mourners gathered in downtown Washington on Saturday to bid farewell to Marion Barry, known as the capital district’s “mayor for life” after serving four terms in office between 1979 and 1999 that were marred by scandal.

“He never stopped working. He never stopped serving ... and that’s why the people loved him,” said civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, who delivered Barry’s eulogy.

“His name is on the honor roll of freedom fighters,” said Jackson. “The man helped emancipate Washington.”

The four-hour event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center marked the third and final day of memorial services for Barry, who remained a popular politician despite a crack cocaine conviction in 1990 and other scandals.

“Marion Barry understood that our lives are marked by sin, as well as virtues,” said Rev. Willie Wilson, who made opening remarks following a public viewing on Saturday morning.

Barry, 78, died on Nov. 23 due to complications from heart problems. He was a city councilman when he died, representing impoverished Ward 8.

When Barry first became mayor, he focused resources on poor neighborhoods, government contracts for black businesses and jobs on the city payroll.

“I grew up on Marion Barry. I was able to see his effect on Washington from my early years,” said Yusef Bey, 63, a Washington native who traveled from Baltimore for Saturday’s memorial. “I love the man and his work. He was an example for humanity - what can be done.”

Washington’s current mayor, Vincent Gray, credited Barry with helping to build a black middle class and put the city’s finances under control.

Barry’s third consecutive term was sullied by open talk of womanizing, drinking and drug use. In his autobiography Barry said he was fueled in those days by a “mix of power, attraction, alcohol, sex and drugs.”

In 1990, Barry, a married man, was captured on a hidden video camera smoking crack with a former girlfriend. At the time, the city was plagued by a crack epidemic and drug-related homicides.

Hundreds of people turned out on the streets of southeast Washington on Friday to pay tribute to Barry as his casket was transported on a horse-drawn carriage for a memorial service at the Temple of Praise church, where he had worshipped.

Barry was buried at Congressional Cemetery in Southeast Washington in a private ceremony following Saturday’s event. He was married four times and had one son.