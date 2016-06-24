Trading resumes in S&P 500, Nasdaq futures after breakers triggered

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 8, 2016.

(Reuters) - E-mini futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq resumed trading early on Friday and were down nearly 5 percent after earlier hitting overnight limit thresholds following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The drastic slump in index futures suggested Wall Street would open with deep losses. Futures on the Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.7 percent as investors feared Britain's exit from the European Union could shock the world's economy.