Lipper's municipal bond fund index is lower
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 6 years

Lipper's municipal bond fund index is lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Wednesday that its municipal index for Tuesday was lower compared with the previous day.

The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,040.553, down 0.917 or 0.088 percent, from the previous day.

The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.

U.S. Municipal Markets Desk; +1-646-223-6300

