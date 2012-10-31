FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home improvement stocks set to lead S&P 500 after storm
#Business News
October 31, 2012 / 12:04 PM / in 5 years

Home improvement stocks set to lead S&P 500 after storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign outside The Home Depot store is pictured in Monrovia, California August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks in home improvement chains looked set to lead the S&P 500 index .SPX higher on Wednesday as investors bet on reconstruction efforts following the devastating impact of hurricane Sandy on millions of homes on the east coast of the United States.

Shares in Home Depot (HD.N), the world’s largest home improvement retailer, rose 3.8 percent to $62.34 in premarket trade on the New York Stock Exchange, following a two-day market closure due to the impact of the storm. Shares of smaller rival Loews Companies (LOW.N) rose 4.8 percent to $32.85. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)

