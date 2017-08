U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airbase at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. equity index futures were lower on Thursday, after U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.

S&P 500 e-mini futures ESv1 were down 0.5 percent, indicating a lower open on Friday.