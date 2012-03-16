FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2012 / 12:57 PM / in 6 years

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates recede after CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The breakeven rates on U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities retreated from earlier highs on Friday after government’s measure on overall consumer prices rose within market expectations.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, which gauges investors’ long-term inflation expectation, was last up 0.5 basis point at 2.39 percent. It had been up 1.2 basis points prior to the release of the February Consumer Price Index, which rose 0.4 percent.

The five-year breakeven rate was down 0.5 basis point at 2.17 percent after being up 0.2 basis point prior to the February CPI data.

Reporting by Richard Leong

