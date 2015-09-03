FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No concern yet regarding financial institutions from market turmoil: Jack Lew
September 3, 2015 / 10:29 AM / 2 years ago

No concern yet regarding financial institutions from market turmoil: Jack Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks at U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) at the State Department in Washington June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said financial market turmoil has yet to cause enough stress in financial institutions to warrant concern, CNBC reported on Thursday.

“We are keeping a careful eye on market volatility,” Lew told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that was aired on Thursday.

“We are looking at what if any risks there are, and so far have not seen the kinds of stresses in financial institutions that would cause us to have any immediate concerns,” Lew said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
